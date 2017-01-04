LATEST NEWS
FG N5,000 payment claim mere propaganda, says Fayose - Borno: Army arrests Mafa LG Chairman over links to Boko Haram - 2015 elections: Buhari saved Nigeria from extinction – Northern governors - Chibok girls: BBOG resumes daily sit-out to mark 1000days - Unemployment rate rises to 33.6% in Q3 — NBS - Jammeh: Ekweremadu warns ECOWAS against military action in Gambia ...as Electoral Commission Chairman flees country - FG to ban petroleum products’ importation by 2018 - Hackers target WhatsApp users - Naira trades flat at N490 to dollar - Oil price hit 18-month high at $58.37

Headlines

Latest News

Governance

Business

Financial Crimes

From the Grassroots

Global News

Human Interest

Appointments

Opinion

Society

Sport

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.