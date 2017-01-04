The Nigerian Army on Thursday confirmed the arrest of the Chairman of Mafa Local Government in Borno, Alhaji Shettima Lawan, for alleged link with Boko Haram terrorists ...Read More »
Headlines
FG N5,000 payment claim mere propaganda, says Fayose
2015 elections: Buhari saved Nigeria from extinction – Northern governors
Chibok girls: BBOG resumes daily sit-out to mark 1000days
Unemployment rate rises to 33.6% in Q3 — NBS
Jammeh: Ekweremadu warns ECOWAS against military action in Gambia …as Electoral Commission Chairman flees country
FG to ban petroleum products’ importation by 2018
Latest News
TO mark 1000 days since the Chibok School girls were abducted from their hostel in Borno State, the #BringBackOurGirls# (BBOG) movement on Tuesday said it would resume a 24hour daily sit-out to mark its Global Week of Action ...Read More »
Unemployment rate rises to 33.6% in Q3 — NBS
Hackers target WhatsApp users
Despite tough economy, Ugwuanyi hasn’t failed Enugu people – Archbishop Chukwuma …applauds Sultan’s visit
Ousted Abia Speaker reveals reasons for impeachment
Minimum wage demand suffers setback – Labour leaders
Ex-soldiers protest over pension
Presentation of ‘fake’ Boko Haram flag to Buhari a disgrace to our sovereignty – PDP
Drunk pilot passes out in cockpit with 99 passengers on board
Governance
2015 elections: Buhari saved Nigeria from extinction – Northern governors
The Northern Governors Forum on Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in 2015 saved Nigeria from going into extinction ...Read More »
Jammeh: Ekweremadu warns ECOWAS against military action in Gambia …as Electoral Commission Chairman flees country
FG to ban petroleum products’ importation by 2018
FG begins N5,000 monthly payments to poor, vulnerable Nigerians
Sultan condemns Southern Kaduna killings, asks Buhari, El-Rufai to stop crisis
Saraki launches Made-in-Nigeria contest
Runway repairs: Abuja Airport set for closure …better to lose money than lose lives – FG
Insecurity: Misguided people have taken up arms against Nigeria – Buhari
Fed Govt rolls out projects for South-East region
Nigerians will experience real change in 2017, says Buhari
Business
Naira trades flat at N490 to dollar
The Naira on Tuesday stabilised at N490 to a dollar at the ...Read More »
Oil price hit 18-month high at $58.37
UBA launches Masterpass QR
Oil prices hit 18-month highs on expected output cuts
BoI to boost SMEs with N310bn
FBN Insurance supports Down’s syndrome Foundation
Samsung to reveal Galaxy Note 7 probe results this month
Economy: FG recovery plans inadequate to exit recession — MAN, LCCI tell Buhari
Capital market: Investors lose N603.7bn to economic recession
Financial Crimes
EFCC arraigns Katsina Permanent Secretary for fraud
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today arraigned one Sule Yusuf ...Read More »
NDLEA finds N1.5bn worth of cocaine in new footwears
Whistle-blower: I’ll continue to expose budget fraud – Jibrin
Federal Perm Sec bolts away with 40 cars
Dan Etete, 12 others set for trial in Italy
Two suspects excrete 50 cocaine wraps at Lagos Airport
EFCC to spend N6.13bn on new head office
Man kidnaps nephew for N4m ransom
Court freezes Patience Jonathan’s bank accounts
From the Grassroots
Igbo Etiti council workers extol Agbo’s leadership qualities
The workers of Igbo Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State have ...Read More »
-
Hon. Agbo commends as Enugu Deputy Governor inaugurates Igbo Etiti Boundary Committee
BoI disburses Ooni-secured loans to MSMEs
Global News
Finland introduces basic income for unemployed citizens
Finland has become the first country in the world to pay a ...Read More »
Gambia Electoral Commission Chairman flees country
Gambia shuts down two anti-Jammeh radio stations
Alleged Russian hacking: I’ll reveal secret details this week, says Trump
Guterres begins tenure as UN Secretary General
Human Interest
Grass to grace: IK and I started out with N10,000 – Sonia Ogbonna
Nollywood Actor, IK Ogbonna’s wife, Sonia has in a recent post titled ...Read More »
Woman masterminds son’s kidnap in Yobe
Study links autism to vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy
Why you need regular medical check-up
Ebola vaccine ready soon – WHO
Appointments
Senate screens Actg. EFCC boss, Magu today
The Senate will today screen the acting Chairman of the Economic and ...Read More »
Continental Reinsurance appoints Ogunshola as new Chairman
UN to confirm Nigeria’s Amina Mohammed as Deputy Sec-Gen …Amina remains our minister – Presidency
Senate screens Acting EFCC chairman, Magu today
Pres. Buhari swears-in new INEC Commissioners
Bolaji Abdullahi emerges new APC spokesman
Opinion
Nobody comes to Abuja to read
By Reuben Abati I thoroughly enjoyed reading Pius Adesanmi’s “A Nigerian, Library ...Read More »
Buhari vs. IPOB: Tugging at Nigeria’s fragile seams
NCC, Web Jurist Award and the Phillips Project
Babachir: Buhari should get to the root of it
Nigeria: A graveyard for pensioners
Before MMM, Nigerians were already greedy and vulnerable By Abimbola Adelakun
Society
Chronicles of Nigerian celebrities in 2016
Today marks the end of 2016 and indeed, the entertainment industry has ...Read More »
King Sunny Ade, Ebenezar Obey, Tuface , Tiwa Savage among headline artistes for One Lagos Fiesta
Serena Williams announces engagement to dream man
Pop star, George Michael, dies at 53
My Colombian wife understands Igbo – IK Ogbonna
Nigerian celebrities reveal Christmas plans
Sport
Wilfred Ndidi completes Leicester move from Genk
Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi is on his way to King Power Stadium ...Read More »
Amunike in talks with Egyptian Club Zamalek over coaching role
Supporters Club BoT ratifies Ikpea’s election as new Chairman
My coaching career about to end – Guardiola
AFCON squads for Gabon 2017
NFF seeks foreign sponsors for national teams