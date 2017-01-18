LATEST NEWS
100 die as Nigerian fighter jet misses target, shoots civilians, others in Borno

Nigerian fighter jet

The Army said a fighter jet missed its target and shot some humanitarian aid workers of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC), the Medicines Sans Frontiers and some civilians in Kala Balge in Borno during an operation.

Sources said no fewer than 100 innocent civilians were killed in the mistaken air strike.

Maj.-Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Theatre Commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, confirmed the incident during a press briefing on Tuesday in Maiduguri.

“This morning, we received a report about the gathering of Boko Haram terrorists around Kala Balge area of Maiduguri.

“I coordinated and I directed that the air component of the operation should go and address the problem.

“Unfortunately, the strike was conducted but it turned out that other civilians were somewhere around the area and they were affected.

“So far, it is a little bit disturbing; death has occurred. There are casualties; there were deaths and injuries but on the actual number of casualties, we would get back to you later.

“I am yet to get the number of casualties of civilians killed, but two soldiers were also affected.

“Some humanitarian staff of Medicines Sans Frontiers and some staff of International Committee of Red Cross(ICRC) were also affected.

“We are sending helicopters to evacuate those that were critically wounded, including our wounded soldiers,” Irabor said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged that the Federal Government will help the state government in attending to the victims of the accidental bombing.

The President who received the news with deep sadness and regrets, described it as regrettable and pleaded for calm.

He condoled with the families of the dead, wishing the wounded divine succour and full recovery even as he sympathized with the Borno State Government.

