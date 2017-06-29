Quit notice: Why Igbos won’t leave Kano – Gov. Ganduje

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the Igbos living in the state will not leave Kano which they have called home for decades over the quit notice given by a group of northern youths.

He said this in an interview with reporters at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja, on Wednesday.

The governor was responding to a question about the controversial ‘Kaduna declaration’ during which a group of northern youths gave the Igbo living in the North up till October 1, 2017 to vacate the region.

Ganduje explained that everybody resident in Kano was an indigene of the state.

According to him, his administration has abolished the indigene/settler dichotomy in running the affairs of the state.

Speaking specifically about the quit notice, he said, “Nobody gave a quit notice in Kano. Even when they heard (about it), they (Igbo) said they were not going anywhere and we too told them that they are not going anywhere.

“So, it is an issue that we in Kano, want to show as an example of national integration. Therefore, in Kano we are speaking with the people and, in fact, we have even abolished the issue of indigenes versus settlers. Everybody in Kano is an indigene of Kano but there are some indigenes of Kano with primordial claim which is a fact.”