Buhari swears-in seven new permanent secretaries

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated seven new permanent secretaries at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The brief event took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

Fifteen out of the 22 recently-appointed permanent secretaries had earlier been inaugurated on August 15 by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo when he acted as President.

Those inaugurated on Tuesday were Mustapha Sulaiman (Kano), Adekunle Olusegun Adeyemi (Oyo), Mrs. Ekaro Chukwumogwu (Rivers), Adedayo Apata (Ekiti), Abdulkadri Muazu (Kaduna), Osuji Ndubusi (Imo) and Bitrus Nabasu (Plateau).

Their inauguration was delayed because they can only resume after permanent secretaries representing their states have retired. – Punch.