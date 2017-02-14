$15.5m freeze: Court adjourns Patience Jonathan’s suit against EFCC

A Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday, further adjourned hearing in a suit filed by the former first lady, Mrs Patience Faka Jonathan, challenging the freezing of her $15.5 million by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Mohammed Idris, yesterday adjourned the suit till March 6.

Mrs. Jonathan, in the fundamental rights enforcement suit, sought an order of court to de-freeze the accounts where the money is domiciled, so that she can have access to it.

Respondents in the suit are; the EFCC, Skye Bank, Dudafa and the four companies.

The companies are: Pluto Property and Investment Company Ltd, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Ltd, Transocean Property and Investment Company Ltd and Globus Integrated Service Ltd.

When the matter came up yesterday, lawyer representing the companies, Jeff Kadiri, who stood in for Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), informed the court that he has just been briefed and will need time to file the necessary process.

Mrs. Jonathan’s lawyer, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe (SAN), had while expressing his readiness to proceed with the matter informed the court that he had served his processes on all parties in the matter.

Adedipe (SAN) was however did not opposed Kadiri’s request for adjournment saying it is in order.

In the absence of opposition by lawyers to the other respondents, the judge adjourned further hearing in the matter to March 6.

The four companies; Pluto Property and Investment Company Limited, Seagate Property Development and Investment Company Limited, Transocean Property and Investment Company Limited and Globus Integrated Service Limited, which the EFCC claimed was used by Dudafa to launder the $15.591 million, had pleaded guilty to the offence of money laundering before Justice Babs Kuewumi of the same court.

The sum involved in the criminal case is the same money the former first lady claimed belonged to her as the sole signatory to the accounts of the companies. She, however, denied ownership of the companies.

Mrs. Jonathan in her suit is urging the court to issue an order discharging the freezing order. She equally wants an order restraining the EFCC and its agent from further placing a freezing order on the said accounts.