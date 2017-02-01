28th Enugu International Trade Fair kicks off March 31

The 28th edition of the Enugu International Trade Fair will kick off from March 31, 2017 and end on April 10, 2017.

President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime, who announced this, yesterday, at the 43rd ECCIMA Annual General Meeting, AGM, disclosed that the theme of of the Fair is, “Promoting Nigeria’s Industrial Sector and the SMEs for Inclusive and Robust Economy.”

Chime said efforts for its successful hosting as well as road map for its successful organisation have been put in place, pointing out that actions towards realising them are being taken.

He also said the marketing of the fair commenced last year through direct and indirect marketing.

The ECCIMA boss used the occasion to invite all and sundry to participate in the forthcoming fair that holds a lot of promises.