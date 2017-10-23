31% of Sokoto teachers unqualified, says state govt

The Sokoto State Committee on State of Emergency on Education has said at least 31 per cent of teachers in public schools are not qualified, but educated enough to be trained to enhance their qualifications to be in the classroom.

The committee also recommended the employment of additional 548 teachers in order to achieve a teacher-student ratio of 1:40, the standard set for public schools in the state.

This was part of the recommendations of the Schools Needs Assessment Sub-committee of the Committee on State of Emergency on Education set up by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to proffer practical solutions to challenges confronting education in the state.

Presenting the report at the Government House Sunday, chairman of the sub-committee, Dr. Shadi Sabeh, said a total of 360 schools were assessed, adding that there is need for the government to urgently act to restructure the imbalance in teachers’ distribution especially between rural and urban areas.

“There’s need to re-post 537 teachers from some schools that are overstaffed within the Sokoto metropolis to the many that are lacking teachers in rural areas,” he said.