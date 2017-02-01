LATEST NEWS
41 Nigerian deportees from UK arrive Lagos Airport

Posted by: The Citizen in Latest News February 1, 2017


Lagos airport

Forty-one Nigerians deported from the United Kingdom for various immigration offences Wednesday arrived at the cargo terminal of Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos in a chartered Air bus 330 aircraft which touched ground at about 7:40 a.m.

The deportees, made up of 33 males and eight females were said to have been living illegally in the UK as their visas have expired .

￼Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), police men and aviation security personnel were on ground to receive and profile them.

The spokesperson for the National Emergency Management Agency, South-West Zone, Ibrahim Farinloye had on Tuesday said the agency was expecting 83 Nigerian deportees from the United Kingdom.

