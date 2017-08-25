Abducted ex-Labour Minister, Akwanga, regains freedom

A former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Mr Hussaini Akwanga, who was abducted by unknown gunmen from his farm in Akwanga, Nasarawa State on August 22, has regained his freedom.

DSP Kennedy Idirisu, the spokesman of the State Police Command, confirmed this on Thursday in Lafia.

He said the septuagenarian-politician was released unhurt by his captors at 6.00 p.m. on Thursday, about 48 hours after he was abducted.

“Although he was a little traumatized, he is hale and hearty and has been reunited with his family.”

He said the release of the ex-minister might not be unconnected with the “sustained pressure from the police and other security agencies” involved in the rescue operation.

Idirisu said although no arrest had been made, investigation was ongoing to unmask those behind the criminal act.

On whether any ransom was paid to secure the release of the politician, the spokesman said the command had no knowledge of such.

Akwanga, who served under the administration of President Olusegun Obasanjo, took to farming since he left office in 2003.