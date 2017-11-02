Ailing ex-VP Alex Ekwueme stable – Family

Ailing Second Republic Vice-President Alex Ekwueme is stable, his family said on Wednesday night.

A statement by the family signed by the Igwe of Oko, Prof. Laz Ekwueme, said Dr Ekwueme “was on Sunday 29th October 2017 admitted into hospital for a chest infection.

“It will be recalled that the former Vice-President had a quiet celebration of his 85th birthday on the 21st of October 2017 in the company of his family members and he remained in high spirits up till his recent health challenges.

“His doctors confirm that he is stable, but he will remain under close medical attention in the meantime.

“The family would like to express its profound gratitude to all Nigerians who have shown concern over this development and requests their sustained support and prayers as he continues to make a full recovery.”

Ekwueme took ill at the weekend at his home in Enugu.

He was taken to a hospital in the Coal city.