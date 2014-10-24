LATEST NEWS
Our troops have crushed Boko Haram, flushed insurgents out of Sambisa forest - Buhari - Enugu Rangers to embark on 4-African countries pre-season tour - Gov. Ugwuanyi swears-in substantive Enugu Chief Judge - Nigerian celebrities reveal Christmas plans - No sane girl will ever send me nude pictures – Former Mr. Nigeria, Emmanuel Ikubuese - Waje finds new love - Ebola vaccine ready soon - WHO - Players pay to play for national teams, says Amokachi - Why Buhari didn’t attend South-East economic, security summit— Presidency - Court freezes Patience Jonathan’s bank accounts

Air Peace begins operations, offers airfare to Armed Forces personnel

Posted by: The Citizen in Business October 24, 2014 154 Comments


Air Peace

As part of efforts to assist the federal government in reaching out to the Nigeria Armed Forces, start-up carrier, Air Peace, is offering N10, 000 air fare to each retired and serving military personnel on all flights in the country, including business class.

Chairman of the airline Mr. Allen Onyema said this was part of his contributions to support the military in carrying out its statutory responsibility. He noted that the policy is in line with the practice in the United States, where the military is given such assistance to encourage them for what they have done and are doing for the country.

The military he said, has played a huge role in keeping the nation together since the civil war years till date.

He said it is only important to reward the efforts of the military through this gesture.

Onyema said the military over the years has made huge sacrifice to maintain peace and order in the country, which could only be appreciated with the lower fare offer.

He disclosed this week at the unveiling of Air Peace at the departure hall of the domestic wing of the Lagos Airport (GAT).

The Air Peace boss said the airline is committed to supporting the Armed Forces and other institutions that are committed to the harmonious coexistence of the country.

According to him, no business could grow if the country is not enjoying an atmosphere of peace and stability, hence the need to support the military and other institutions in carrying out their statutory responsibility.

Onyema said his major objective in establishing the carrier is to create jobs, although he knew that airline business has very small margin of profit.

“We want to change the way thing are done in the air transport industry in Nigeria. We want to put an end to animosities among the airlines and to make domestic carriers to work together for the benefit of Nigerians. Such unhealthy competition among the airlines should belong to the past. The market is large enough for everyone if we can only work together,” Onyema said.

He observed that air transport has not been made appealing to Nigerians because of its high fares and the fact that airlines have failed to collaborate to make air transport attractive and affordable to the citizens.
Onyema said it is really embarrassing that less than two per cent of the nation’s 170 million people travel by air, adding that if fares are made affordable and there is cooperation among airlines, more Nigerians would travel and the existing airlines would not even meet the demand if about three per cent of the citizens travel by air.

“There is enough room for everybody so we need to cooperate to make air travel better in Nigeria; although many Nigerians are afraid to travel because of the sad issues of air crashes in the past. But air travel is safer today because the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has improved safety through strict enforcement of regulations,” he said.
The Chairman of Air Peace said the airline has set the pace for cooperation, remarking that it is only in Nigeria that airlines do not code-share, adding that Air Peace wished to partner with other Nigerian airlines.

He commended other airlines in the country, including Aero, Azman Airline, Discovery Air, Dana Air, Overland Airways, First Nation, Medview Airline and Arik Air, remarking that Arik has changed the face of air transport industry in Nigeria.

Onyema said Air Peace has introduced wifi for passengesr and Peace Miles to encourage the airlines customers so that when the passenger accumulates a certain number of miles he can be upgraded to business class.

He said that the airline has seven aircraft in its fleet and a highly motivated staff, adding that the airline is already sustaining over 250 jobs and is employing more Nigerians. – Thisday.

  • Mercy Wood

    Air Peace airline booking contact 07069724297 for booking

  • Mercy Wood

    Air Peace airline booking contact 07069724297 for booking and ticketing

  • Mercy Wood

    Air Peace airline booking contact 07069724297 for booking and flight schedule

  • Mercy Wood

    Air Peace airline booking contact 07069724297 for booking..

  • Mercy Wood

    Air Peace airline booking contact 07069724297 for booking and assistance

  • Mercy Wood

    Air peace Airline online booking contact 07069724297 for booking and ticketing service.

  • medview

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 08060903792 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA

  • medview

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 08060903792 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJAAIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 08060903792 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA

  • medview

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA

  • medview

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA

  • Mercy Wood

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 07069724297 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA

  • Mercy Wood

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 07069724297 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 07069724297 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 07069724297 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA

  • Airline Service

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 07069724297 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 07069724297 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE CALL 07069724297 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA

  • Airline people

    AIR PEACE ONLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Airline people

    AIR PEACE ONLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Airline people

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • AIR PEACE AIRLINE

    AIRPEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BANKING CALL SONIA ON 07066700265 FOR URGENT AND CHEAP TICKET AND FLIGHT RESCHEDULE

  • AIR PEACE AIRLINE

    AIRPEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BANKING CALL SONIA ON 07066700265 FOR URGENT AND CHEAP TICKET AND FLIGHT RESCHEDULE
    AIRPEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BANKING CALL SONIA ON 07066700265 FOR URGENT AND CHEAP TICKET AND FLIGHT RESCHEDULE
    AIRPEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BANKING CALL SONIA ON 07066700265 FOR URGENT AND CHEAP TICKET AND FLIGHT RESCHEDULE

  • AIR PEACE AIRLINE

    AIRPEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BANKING CALL SONIA ON 07066700265 FOR URGENT AND CHEAP TICKET AND FLIGHT RESCHEDULE FROM NIGERIA TO CHINA

  • Mercy Wood

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING SERVICE

  • Mercy Wood

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING ASSISTANCE

  • Mercy Wood

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING TODAY

  • Omi Daniel

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL 07066700265 FOR URGENT AND CHEAP TICKET AND SEAT RESERVATION AND TICKET RESCHEDULE

  • Airline Service

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING

  • Airline Service

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING….
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING

  • Mercy Wood

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING AND ASSISTANCE

  • Mercy Wood

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING AND ASSISTANCE

  • Mercy Wood

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING.

  • Mercy Wood

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING SERVICE.

  • Mercy Wood

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING AND ASSISTANCE

  • Mercy Wood

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING AND ASSISTANCE.

  • Omi Daniel

    Air peace online booking call Ben on 07066700265 for cheap ticket

  • Airline Booking Service

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING AND AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING AND TICKETING SERVICE.TICKETING SERVICE

  • Airline Booking Service

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING AND TICKETING

  • Omi Daniel

    Air peace online booking call Ben on 07066700265 for urgent and cheap ticket

  • Omi Daniel

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL 07066700265 FOR CHEAP AND URGENT TICKET

  • Omi Daniel

    CALL 08061347984 FOR AIR PEACE LOCAL AND INTERNATIONAL FLIGHT

  • Omi Daniel

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL 07066700265 FOR CHEAP AND URGENT TICKET AND FLIGHT RESCHEDULE

  • Omi Daniel

    FLY AZMAN AIRLINE CALL 08061347984 FOR ONLINE SEAT RESERVATION TO BO0OK FLIGHT

  • Omi Daniel

    FLY AZMAN AIRLINE CALL 08061347984 FOR ONLINE SEAT RESERVATION TO BO0OK FLIGHT

  • Airline Booking

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT 07069724297 FOR BOOKING AND TICKETING

  • Omi Daniel

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 ON URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA. AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 ON URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA. AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 ON URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA.

  • Omi Daniel

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 ON URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 ON URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA. AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 ON URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA.

  • Omi Daniel

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 ON URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA. AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 ON URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 ON URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT FLIGHT SCHEDULE.AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT FLIGHT SCHEDULE.AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE BOOKING OFFICE CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND TICKETING.AIR PEACE BOOKING OFFICE CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND TICKETING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA CALL JAZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.OY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE. AIR PEACE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.AIR PEACE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.AIR PEACE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT.AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT

  • Wale Rotimi

    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AZMAN AIR ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AZMAN AIR ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.AZMAN AIR ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING. AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE TICKETING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT FLIGHT SCHEDULE AND TICKETING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT
    BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON +2347067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON +2347067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON +2347067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Airline Service

    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CONTACT 08037753153 FOR BOOKING SERVICE.AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CONTACT 08037753153 FOR BOOKING SERVICE.

  • Airline Service

    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CONTACT 08037753153 FOR BOOKING

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET SCHEDULE CALL JOY 07067558524 FOR FLIGHT TICKETING TICKETING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE TICKET SCHEDULE CALL JOY 07067558524 FOR FLIGHT TICKETING TICKETING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT CALL 07067558524 FOR INSTANT TICKETING AND FLIGHT DETAILS.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT CALL 07067558524 FOR INSTANT TICKETING AND FLIGHT DETAILS.
    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT CALL 07067558524 FOR INSTANT TICKETING AND FLIGHT DETAILS.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT CALL 07067558524 FOR INSTANT TICKETING AND FLIGHT DETAILS.
    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT CALL 07067558524 FOR INSTANT TICKETING AND FLIGHT DETAILS.
    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT CALL 07067558524 FOR INSTANT TICKETING AND FLIGHT DETAILS.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE. AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING. AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING. AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-KANO.
    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-KANO.AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING LAGOS-KANO.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Wale Rotimi

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • air line

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • air line

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • air line

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • air line

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • air line

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE. AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE. AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558524 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING. AIR PEACE AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR BOOKING.
    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR BOOKING.
    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR BOOKING.AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING LAGOS-ABUJA CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING LAGOS-KANO CALL 08035369197 FOR INSTANT BOOKING.AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING LAGOS-KANO CALL 08035369197 FOR INSTANT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING LAGOS-KANO CALL 08035369197 FOR INSTANT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING LAGOS-KANO CALL 08035369197 FOR INSTANT BOOKING.
    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING LAGOS-KANO CALL 08035369197 FOR INSTANT BOOKING.
    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING LAGOS-KANO CALL 08035369197 FOR INSTANT BOOKING.

  • AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JENNIFER ON 08037753153 FOR BOOKING AND TICKETING SERVICE.

  • AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JENNIFER ON 08037753153 FOR BOOKING AND TICKETING SERVICE

  • James Oscar

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JENNIFER ON 08037753153 FOR BOOKING AND TICKETING SERVICE

  • James Oscar

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CALL JENNIFER ON 08037753153 FOR BOOKING AND TICKETING SERVICE,,,

  • joy tunde

    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE URGENT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR BOOKING.AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE URGENT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING AND FLIGHT SCHEDULE.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING. AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AZMAN AIRLINE ONLINE FLIGHT BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING. AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558525 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558525 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558525 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558525 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558525 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558525 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558525 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 07067558525 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.
    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • joy tunde

    AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.AIR PEACE AIRLINE ONLINE BOOKING CALL JOY ON 08035369197 FOR URGENT BOOKING.

  • Jennifer7070

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT JENNIFER ON 08037753153 FOR BOOKING AND TICKETING ASSISTANCE

  • Jennifer7070

    AZMAN AIRLINE BOOKING CONTACT JENNIFER ON 08037753153 FOR BOOKING AND TICKETING ASSISTANCE.

Copyright © 2016 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.