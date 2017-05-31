Aisha heads to London to join Pres. Buhari

May 31, 2017 0

Three weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria for the United Kingdom to undergo medical treatment, his wife, Aisha, Tuesday left the shores of Nigeria to join her husband.

Mrs. Buhari’s trip was announced by one of her acquaintances, Zaynab Ikaz-kassim on her twitter handle, @zaykassim Tuesday.
According to the tweet, Mrs. Buhari will spend some time with her husband in London.
“Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, today (yesterday) left for London. She will spend time with her husband, President Buhari who is presently on medical leave,” the tweet said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2017 - TheCitizen Newspaper. All rights reserved.
x

Check Also

Sit-at-home: Successful protest shows Biafra is near – Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Wednesday said the realisation of a Biafra republic was near ...