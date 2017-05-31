Aisha heads to London to join Pres. Buhari

Three weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari left Nigeria for the United Kingdom to undergo medical treatment, his wife, Aisha, Tuesday left the shores of Nigeria to join her husband.

Mrs. Buhari’s trip was announced by one of her acquaintances, Zaynab Ikaz-kassim on her twitter handle, @zaykassim Tuesday.

According to the tweet, Mrs. Buhari will spend some time with her husband in London.

“Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, today (yesterday) left for London. She will spend time with her husband, President Buhari who is presently on medical leave,” the tweet said.