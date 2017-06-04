Aisha in London: Pres. Buhari recovering fast, back soon – First Lady

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, sent some cheery news home yesterday from London about her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari: he will return soon.

And he’s recovering fast from his ailment.

But she wants Nigerians to keep praying for him.

Hajiya Aisha is currently in London to be with the President.

She gave the update on the President’s health in a message to the 23rd Annual Ramadan Lecture of Ansar-ud-deen Society of Nigeria (ADS) held in Abuja.

The First Lady, who left for London about five days ago, was represented at the lecture by her Senior Special Assistant on Administration, Dr. Hajo Sani.

“My husband is recovering very fast. And very soon, he will return to the country to resume his official duties,” she said.

“I thank Nigerians for their prayers for my husband. Please, do not relent in your prayers.”

The message sparked shouts of Allahu Akbar! Allahu Akbar!! Allahu Akbar!!!(God is great) by the Muslim faithful.

She added: “The President will be back very soon.”

She said she was “hopeful of observing this year’s Eid-el-Kabir festival at the ADS Mosque in Maitama as she had been doing even before getting into office.”

The president returned to the United Kingdom early last month for a fresh round of treatment.

The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in announcing his departure on his Twitter handle on May 7 had said: “PMB travels tonight for medical follow-up. Length of stay to be determined by London doctors. Govt to function normally under the vice president.