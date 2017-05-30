Aisha joins Pres. Buhari in London

The wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, on Tuesday left Nigeria for London, United Kingdom, to join her husband who has been on medical vacation since May 7.

According to a statement by her spokesperson, Bisi Olumide-Ajayi, the President’s wife thanked Nigerians who have been praying for her husband.

The statement read, “The wife of the President, Her Excellency, Mrs. Aisha Buhari today (Tuesday) left for the United Kingdom.

“Her Excellency will spend some time with her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, who is presently on medical vacation.

“She expressed her appreciation to the millions of Nigerians who have been praying for his quick and safe return.”

Mrs. Buhari’s journey came three weeks after her husband embarked on his latest medical vacation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, had announced shortly before President Muhammadu Buhari left the country that the duration of his stay in London would be determined by his doctors.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London tonight for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

“He had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.

“The President wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry. He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.

“The length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors. Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.

“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.