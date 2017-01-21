All set for Eko football female championship

All is now set for the 2016/2017 Eko Football Female Championship as the momentum gathers with a seminar tagged ‘Lagos For Her’ Season 2.

The epochal seminar holds next week Wednesday at the Molade Okoya Indoor Sports Hall of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. It will see Ms Nkechi Obi, CEO, Nigeria Women League Board, Dr. Oluyomi Oluwasanmi of the Lagos State Sports Commission and Ann Chiejine, Super Falcons Assistant Coach make presentations to the over 1000 participating girl students.

The seminar with the topic ; ‘Cultivating Confidence, Self Respect and Assertiveness’ will start at 11am prompt with the first paper to be presented by Ann Chiejine.

Speaking ahead of the seminar, Chairman, Lagos State Football Association, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi stated that the seminar became necessary because as the theme indicates, it is important to create a pool of not only talented footballers, but equally educated and confident young ladies.

Akinwunmi, who doubles as the 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation also informed that the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule will lead other top career women to the event.

Share this: WhatsApp



Tweet





Telegram

Email

