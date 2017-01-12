Amaechi, Sirika appear before Senate over Abuja airport closure

The Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; and Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, are currently in the chamber of the Senate to address the lawmakers on the planned closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

The Senate had on Tuesday kicked against the planned closure of the Abuja airport over repairs on its runway and the diversion of flights to the Kaduna airport.

The lawmakers summoned summoned Amaechi, Sirika, Minister of Works, Housing and Power, Babatunde Fashola; Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar and heads of aviation agencies.

But Fashola and Bello are absent.

