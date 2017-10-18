Americans will beg for four more Trump years – White House

Americans are going to be “begging” for another term of President Donald Trump, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has said.

Sanders said on Tuesday President Trump’s first nine months in office have been “incredibly successful.”

“And I think the next three and a half, or two and a half, three years are going to be equally as successful,” she added.

“Including getting tax reform done, which is going to be a big deal, and make a really big impact on most Americans, and they’re going to be begging for four more years of President Trump,” she noted.

Sanders said she has a lot of confidence that it “shouldn’t be an issue for the president to be re-nominated” by the Republican Party.

Commenting on the White House spokeswoman’s remarks, American writer and political analyst Daniel Patrick Welch said, “Well, you know, this kind of rhetoric is typical Trump being a blowhard and buffoon. Certainly Americans are not begging four more years of this jackass.”

“But of course that’s not how American presidents get selected or retained. So it really is beside the point,” he stated.

“What Americans want, and what Americans are begging for has almost zero to do with who sits in the Oval Office….And if were true though he would be in serious trouble if there were an alternative asking for the things that Americans really want,” the analyst stated.

“This is access to healthcare, education, food security, income and job security, you know, opposition to the strengthening police state and the national security surveillance state. But that’s not on an offer from anywhere,” he noted.

“You know, then certainly the question is…who is going to get in his way, and how?” the commentator asked.

“You know it’s already true Americans are struggling and Americans are very angry. This is a basic fact of life for the vast majority of people here with the income under $150,000 or so,” he observed.

“Life is not that fun. It’s all work and no play, you know except for the distraction of sports and bread and circuses,” Welch said. – Press TV.