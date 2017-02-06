Amnesty beneficiaries to build auto assembly plant

The industrial sector in the Niger Delta is set to experience growth following the decision of some beneficiaries of the amnesty programme to kick off the first ever automobile assembly plant in the region.

This much came to light over the weekend after a meeting of the Bayelsa State Government, Presidential Amnesty Office and Innoson Motors, in Bayelsa State.

Leading a high power delegation to the Bayelsa State Government House, the Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta Affairs and Coordinator of the Niger Delta Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig-Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd), said the aim of the visit was to seek the support of the state in the establishment of a world class automobile assembly plant.

Other dignitaries in the entourage included the Chairman, Innoson Group of Companies, Chief Innocent Chukwuma; the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Economic Council, Mr. Donald Benibo Wokoma, and the CEO JUMAB Global Services, Prince Jacob Momoh.

On the request of Gen. Boroh, the management of Innoson Motors, who just trained and graduated over 100 Niger Delta ex-agitators in automobile repairs and manufacturing; accepted to build a world-class assembly plant in the region.

The plant will absorb all the ex-agitators trained under Innoson Motors and also create job opportunities for other Niger Delta sons and daughters.

Upon receipt of proposal from the delegation, the state governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, instructed the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, to immediately allocate space needed for the project and commence paper work on the project.

The governor also highlighted that the state government is creating a massive industrial park for prospective investors to take advantage of. He also expressed delight at the initiative of the Amnesty Office and Innoson Group, and promised to give his full support to the project.

Speaking at the meeting, the Amnesty Coordinator, who facilitated the process, said one of the strategies of the Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is to stabilise the region and make the Niger Delta the industrial hub of the nation. He also added that oil is fast loosing relevance and pointed out that now is the time to look into other avenues of generating revenue.

The Chairman of Innoson Group, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, expressed his delight, stating that after training and studying the amnesty beneficiaries sent to his school, he can confilidently say “The people of the Niger Delta are good people.”

He indicated his readiness to move to site once the site has been allocated, adding that the exagitators, who successfully graduated at his academy, will form the work foundation of the plant, once completed. – New Telegraph.