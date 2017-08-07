Anambra church shooting: Police arrest suspects

The Anambra state Police Command has said that it has arrested suspects involved in the early Sunday morning killing of worshippers at St. Philips Catholic Church in Ozubulu.

Spokesman of the command, Nkeiruka Nwode, confirmed this to TheCable on Monday.

While refusing to reveal the identities of the suspects, the spokesman said that the suspects were arrested on Monday.

“This is a very sensitive investigation so you people (journalists) have to help us,” she was quoted as saying.

“As soon as the investigation is concluded, we will let the public know. But as far as I’m concerned, it definitely has nothing to do with terrorists. It’s just a conflict between individuals.”