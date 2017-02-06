Anglican Church honours Ugwuanyi on good governance …as cleric applauds governor’s punctuality to functions

The Cathedral Church of Good Shepherd, Anglican Communion, Enugu yesterday conferred the “Outstanding Public Servant Award” on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in recognition of his remarkable achievements in office especially in the areas of good governance and infrastructural development.

The award was part of the activities marking the 25th Anniversary of the Cathedral, which was graced by leaders of the church and other dignitaries including the Primate of the Anglican Church, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh and the former vice president, Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

Rev. Okoh who extolled the leadership qualities of Gov. Ugwuanyi, noted that his presence in the church to receive the award was a demonstration of his commitment to God, humble disposition and an indication that the state is in good hands.

The cleric added that the massive infrastructural development in Enugu State and other people-oriented programmes of the governor have gone a long way to enhance the wellbeing of the people of the state.

In a related development, the Anglican Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Rt. Reverend Aloysius Agbo commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his commitment to God and punctuality to public functions, saying that it was a confirmation of his background as a disciplined leader who is dedicated to service.

Bishop Agbo’s remark on the governor was contained in his sermon during the church service marking the 70th birthday of Prof. Uche Azikiwe, wife of the former premier of the Eastern Region and Nigeria’s first President, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe held at St. John’s Anglican Church, Onuiyi, Nsukka.

The bishop said that he was impressed that Gov. Ugwuanyi arrived at the church before the organizers of the event to actively participate in the service and identify with the family of the late Zik.

“I sincerely recognize and appreciate Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his presence at the service. He came here before we started the service. He even arrived before the organizers of this programme. It shows that he is a disciplined leader and should be emulated by other leaders,” Bishop Agbo said.

During his remark at the birthday service, the Archbishop of Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Anglican Communion, Most Reverend Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuma also applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his developmental strides in the state despite the current economic challenges in the country as well as in the appointment of Zik’s son, Uwakwe Azikiwe as his Special Adviser on Special Duties, whom he hoped will “be a replacement of Zik in politics”.