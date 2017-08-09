Anti-Igbo song: Kanu urges Igbo to leave north

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has urged Igbo people living in the North to relocate to their homeland. He spoke in reaction to a newly-released anti-Igbo song circulating in most northern states.

Kanu, who gave the come-back-home advice while speaking with journalists in his Afraukwu Umuahia country home, said the song was only a prelude to the October 1 quit notice by Arewa youths.

He described the anti-Igbo song as “evil, satanic and pre-genocidal,” and warned Igbo people in the North not to ignore the grave implications of the messages conveyed in the song, adding that the song was a further confirmation of the alleged plots to kill the Igbo living in the North.

Kanu said, “I am aware of an anti-Igbo song circulating now in the North. My reaction has been to warn our people in the North that the pogrom being hatched by our enemies will come. There is an impending doom for our people living in the North.

“So, the best they can do is to leave the North and come home so that we can have our Biafra and build an economy capable of assimilating and absorbing all their potential and creative abilities.”