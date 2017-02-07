APC didn’t promise to fix Nigeria in one year- Amaechi

The Minister of Transport and the Director General of the campaign organisation of President Mohammad Buhari during the 2015 general election, Rotimi Amaechi has said APC government did not promise to fix Nigeria’s problems within a year.

Amaechi who spoke in Ilorin, Kwara state on Monday during a north central town hall meeting ‎for the people of Kogi, Niger and Kwara organized by the federal government, added that Nigerians have to wait till the end of four years.

He also accused the National Assembly of holding the Federal Government back from fixing infrastructure problems and creating jobs with their failure to approve its borrowing plan.

He said though the federal government heard the cries of Nigerians that things were difficult, they have to wait till the end of the four years mandate given to the administration before they could judge whether the government had performed or not‎.

“We did not promise you that those challenges will be solved in one year, if we promise you that those challenges would be solved in one year you would have given us one year but you gave us four years mandate so wait till the end of four years,” Amaechi said.

He also said the failure of the National Assembly to approve the Federal Government’s borrowing plan from China was holding the government back‎ urging the people from the three states to prevail on the National Assembly to approve the loan.

He said the loan, if accessed would enable the Federal Government to embark on the revitalization of rail projects which would create more jobs for Nigerians.

Also speaking, the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed cautioned Nigerians making statement that could cause religious disharmony.

He said the essence of the town hall meeting was to provide Nigerians the opportunity to interact with those in government and get feedback on what government was doing to provide good governance.

Mohammed cautioned those alleging the Federal Government of attempting to Islamise Nigeria and describing it as; “the most dangerous state for Christians to live “as doing dis-service to Nigeria.”

He noted that such statement coming from religious leaders and being reported in some sections of local and international media were false and should be disregarded.

He said those peddling such provocative statements were doing so for their political motive, warning that they would also share in the consequence that might befall the nation due to such campaigns.