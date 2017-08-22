APC hails Gov. Ugwuanyi’s bi-partisan approach to governance

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , South East, Hon. Emma Eneukwu, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s bi-partisan approach to governance as commendable, saying that it has united leaders of the state, irrespective of their political differences.

The APC chieftain made the commendation during the reception organized in honour of the Nigerian Ambassador to Republic of India with Concurrent Accreditation to Bangladesh and Nepal, Major General Chris Sunday Eze (retd), by Enugu State Government.

Hon. Eneukwu noted that Gov. Ugwuanyi has created a peaceful atmosphere that has made it possible for everybody to be one when it comes to issues concerning the state.

He thanked the governor for honouring one of their own from the APC, which attracted the presence of notable leaders of the party such as Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Jim Nwobodo, Director General of Voice of Nigeria, Mr. Osita Okechukwu, Senator Fidelis Okoro, former Governorship Candidate of the APC, Chief Okey Ezea, former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Eugene Odoh, among others.

The National Vice Chairman urged the Ambassador to discharge his responsibility in India diligently to make the State and Nigeria proud.

“I want to thank God for today, because this thanksgiving signifies the fact that whatever we do in this State, we are one. Whether you are PDP, you are APC, you are all these political parties, once any of us achieve anything that is worth commending. It is worthy of note that the kind of Governor we have is one who appreciates your talent irrespective of your party”, Hon. Eneukwu said.

He also praised Gov. Ugwuanyi for the adequate security in Enugu State stressing that the people of the state now sleep with their two eyes closed.

Speaking in the same direction, the former President of the Senate, Senator Ken Nnamani said: “Our National Vice Chairman has alluded to the fact that we are enjoying peace in Enugu State, and we are enjoying somebody that has a large heart, not minding his political affiliation”, calling on other states to emulate what is happening in Enugu State.

He added that Gov. Ugwuanyi has through the reception for the Ambassador, reaffirmed that he is “a governor for everybody”.

Governor Ugwuanyi in his address congratulated Ambassador Eze for his new appointment and expressed the profound gratitude of the government and people of Enugu State “to the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, for finding Ambassador Eze worthy of appointment to this very significant and sensitive office”.

Governor Ugwuanyi said that the appointment once again demonstrated “Mr. President’s high regards for Enugu State and the attention he pays to merit, integrity and industry”, praying God to grant the Ambassador “the grace to discharge his duties successfully and that through his work, he may attract greater honour and esteem to our dear country”.

“We are thankful and proud that our son has been offered another great opportunity to put his capabilities and competences at the disposal of the nation after an illustrious career in Nigerian Army”, the governor said.