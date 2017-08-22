APC moves to reconcile Kogi gov, Melaye

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, on Monday in Abuja, inaugurated a seven-member reconciliation committee for the party’s Kogi State chapter at the APC National Secretariat.

The seven-member committee, which is chaired by Gen. Idris Garba(retd.), also has as members, Chief Don Etiebet, Patricia Etteh; Group Capt. Rufai Garba(retd.), Alhaji Umar Lawan Kareto, Group Capt. Joe Orji (retd.) and the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Mr. Victor Giadom (secretary).

The state Governor, Mr. Yahaya Bello, and Senator Dino Melaye, have been fighting for the control of the soul of the party.

At the inauguration, the APC national chairman thanked members of the reconciliation committee for agreeing to serve the party.

He said the party’s leadership wanted peace and settlement in the Kogi State chapter of the party.

Odigie-Oyegun said, “The situation in Kogi is unique. And we want to give every possible opportunity for a settlement. What triggered the events in Kogi was very tragic in their nature.

“So for us as a party, we are bending over backwards to say, yes we understand your feelings; we understand what you have been through; we understand the work that you have put in to get the APC elected; we understand also that God who disposes of power, brought somebody at the last minute to be the beneficiary of all the work and labour that everybody obviously has put in.”

Garba thanked the party for selecting the committee members for the assignment and expressed the resolve of the committee to bring peace to the party in the state.