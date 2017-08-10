APC rakes in N60m from Anambra guber poll

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has generated more than sixty million Naira from the sales of the nomination and expression of Interest forms, even as the National Working Committee (NWC) held a closed door meeting with the aspirants.

Eleven aspirants, paid the sum of N5.5 for the form, while the only female aspirant was given the form free to contest the primary in line with the party guideline.

Addressing the twelve aspirants at a close door meeting yesterday at the party National Secretariat, APC National Chairman Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, assured them of a free, fair and credible election.

Oyegun said: “We have called for this meeting to have an interactive section with you (aspirants) because we do hear a lot of things and if you have any doubt or anything that you think we haven’t done right, this is an opportunity to point them out and we will see what we can do.

“But I assure you that there will be truly fair, free and credible primaries. So, that is the whole purpose of this meeting.”

The twelve aspirants present at the meeting including the immediate past National Auditor of the party Chief Gorge Mohgalu, Senator Andy Uba, Sir Paul Chukwu, Barr. Nonso Madu, Prince Don Okonkwo, Dr. Chike Obidigbo and Engr. Johnbosco, Engr. Bart Nwibe, Dr. Nwike, Adaobi Kalu Uchegbu and Dr. Tony Nwoye.

Inaugurating the seven man screening committee, National Organising Secretary, Senator Ostia Izunaso asked the committee to score the aspirants in all areas, pointing out that any candidate who scored less than fifty percent stands disqualified from the race.

He told the committee to look into the area of support for the party by all the aspirants, their qualification among others, adding that any of the aspirants to be disqualified must be informed in writing as to the reason for his disqualification.

He said the Appeals committee was also mandated to sit only on written petitions from aggrieved aspirants adding that they must not act on mere hearsay during their sitting.

While the screening committee is headed by the Ondo state Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, the Appeals Committee is headed by the Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu.