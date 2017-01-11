APC removes Ndume as Senate Leader, Lawan takes over

The Senate, yesterday, adopted the change in the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Senate as it affirmed the replacement of Senator Ali Ndume with Senator Ahmad Lawan, a former rival of Senator Bukola Saraki.

The move, it was gathered, was to bring peace between the leadership of the party in the Senate, the executive branch and the APC national leadership. The triangular relationship had been ruptured by the insistence of Senator Saraki and the APC caucus in retaining Ndume as party leader against the party’s preference for Lawan.

Ndume was caught off guard by the action of his colleagues on the first day after resumption from the yuletide break as his colleagues played a fast one on him minutes after he had opened the business of the day and stepped out temporarily for his afternoon prayers. By the time he returned to the chambers, he had lost his position as the Senate’s number three man.

The House of Representatives, until now more accustomed to internal storms was, however, tranquil on resumption.

Senator Saraki announced the decision of the APC caucus to effect the change in the leadership of the caucus once Ndume stepped out at about 12.45 p.m. yesterday.

Reading the resolution of the APC caucus, dated January 10, 2017, entitled, “Notice of change of leadership,” Saraki said: “This is to inform Your Excellency and the Senate that after several meetings held on Monday, January 9, 2017, and upon due deliberation and consultation, the APC Caucus of the Senate, hereby wishes to notify you of the change in the leadership of the Senate that the new Senate leader is now Senator Ahmad Lawan, representing Yobe North Senatorial District.”

Immediately he finished reading the letter, the deputy leader of the Senate, Senator Bala Ibn Na’allah, APC, Kebbi South, whom Ndume had asked to deputise for him while he went for his prayers, moved for the adjournment of plenary. His motion was immediately seconded by Senate Minority leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Senator Ndume’s first knowledge of his removal came as he made his way back to the chambers and was beckoned on by reporters for his reaction to his removal.