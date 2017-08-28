APC’s kudos for Gov. Ugwuanyi

By Louis Amoke

Recently, members and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) converged at the Convention Hall of Nike Lake Resort, Enugu, in solidarity with one of their staunch members from Enugu State, the Nigerian Ambassador to Republic of India with Concurrent Accreditation to Bangladesh and Nepal, Major General Chris Sunday Eze (retd), who was accorded a befitting reception by Enugu State Government in respect of his new appointment.

The auspicious event, which attracted notable leaders of the APC, namely: Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Jim Nwobodo, Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu, Senator Fidelis Okoro, former governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Okey Ezea, former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Eugene Odoh, Chief Gbazuagu Nweke Gbazuagu, Senator Emma Anosike, among others, provided a veritable platform for them to appreciate the uncommon leadership style of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led government in Enugu State.

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South East region, Hon. Emma Eneukwu in his goodwill message commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for his bi-partisan approach to governance, saying that such an exceptional disposition has united leaders of the state, irrespective of their political differences. He stated without mincing words that the governor has created a peaceful atmosphere that has made it possible for everybody to be one when it comes to issues concerning the state.

“I want to thank God for today, because this thanksgiving signifies the fact that whatever we do in this state, we are one. Whether you’re PDP, you’re APC; you’re all these political parties, once any of us achieves anything that is worth commending. It is worthy of note that the kind of governor we have is one who appreciates your talent irrespective of your party”, Hon. Eneukwu said.

The APC chief also praised Gov. Ugwuanyi for the adequate security in Enugu State stressing that the people of the state now sleep with their two eyes closed.

Also speaking at the event, the former President of the Senate and a chieftain of the APC, Senator Ken Nnamani said that Gov. Ugwuanyi has demonstrated political maturity in the state by creating an ambience of peace and tranquility where everybody is accorded his or her due respect irrespective of political divide.

Senator Nnamani applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for providing good governance and quality leadership in the state, adding that the governor has through the reception for Ambassador Eze reaffirmed that he is “a governor for everybody”.

He called on other states to emulate what is happening in Enugu State, stating that “our National Vice Chairman has alluded to the fact that we are enjoying peace in Enugu State, and we are enjoying somebody that has a large heart, not minding his political affiliation”.

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Mr. Osita Okechukwu also appreciated the governor’s bi-partisan disposition, saying that the APC has not and will not take such a rare gesture for granted.

From the foregoing, it is apparent that the policy thrust of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, anchored on peace and grassroots development initiatives, has yielded enormous progress and goodwill, resulting in the support the government enjoys from the opposition political parties. The governor has through the above initiatives redefined governance and brought it closer to the doorstep of the people – the true heroes of democracy.

This uncommon attribute has gone a long way in reducing political tension in the state, and has provided the platform in which the government has thrived successfully in providing dividends of democracy to the people of the state in spite of the daunting economic recession in the country. It has caused an enduring political evolution that needs to be distilled into the lexicon of other states and the country indeed for the stability of the polity as Senator Nnamani opined.

It would be recalled that Gov. Ugwuanyi during his maiden media parley in June 2015 (shortly after his inauguration), organized to brief journalists of his action plans for the state as well as his administration’s approach towards achieving a harmonious relationship among the political class in the state, disclosed his intention to run a peaceful, inclusive and purposeful government. He said that his administration will accommodate all former governors of the state and other leaders, stressing that “everybody is our friend and the era of politics is over”.

As a man of peace and God fearing leader, he restated his administration’s resolve not to engage in any act that would undermine the peace of the state, saying that “where there is no peace, the people will not make meaningful progress”.

According to him, “the peace we enjoy here, we have to maintain that peace. It’s peace enmeshed in agape love, covered by the Holy Spirit…., a situation where once there is a change of baton, the new guard will start fighting the old guards is over. It is not worth it, instead we will move from strength to strength”.

In view of the above, one is laden with emotions to note that the recent verdict by leaders of the major opposition political party in the state, the APC, reconfirms that Gov. Ugwuanyi has kept faith with his peace and development initiatives. The APC’s kudos for Gov. Ugwuanyi has further affirmed that the governor has, against all odds, remained focused and steadfast in his vision to continue to entrench good governance in the state, while maintaining an intrinsic peaceful relationship with all spheres of the society both the poor and the rich – an enduring leadership legacy that has ushered in a new vista for aggressive development of the state.

Apart from commendations from the APC, the state chapter of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the umbrella organization of all the political parties in Nigeria, had during the 2017 democracy day celebration scored Gov. Ugwuanyi high on good governance, peace and infrastructural development, expressing delight at “the governor’s exhibition of vision, candour, humility, simplicity, inclusiveness and other uncommon leadership qualities that have endeared him to the people of the state”.

The body, through a statement signed by its state chairman and secretary, John Nwobodo and Ken Onyekaonwu respectively, said: “Your Excellency, following our objective and dispassionate assessment, we are pleased to say that we appreciate your achievements in the areas of road construction and rehabilitation including intervention on federal roads; rural access roads and rural interconnectivity through bridges; peace and security; regular and prompt payment of salaries of civil servants and release of subventions to government parastatals and institutions”.

It is also pertinent to note that the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, where Gov. Ugwuanyi presides as the state leader, also enjoys the quantum flame of the governor’s uncommon leadership style.

The governor has through the administration’s peace and development initiatives, systematically eschewed all endemic factors that lead to bickering, disunity or infighting in the PDP and has galvanized party leaders to work assiduously as one family for the progress of the party and its government in the state. This no doubt, informed the recent well deserved endorsement of his re-election in 2019 by the PDP.

The State Executive Committee (SEC) of the PDP, the highest decision-making organ of the party before the State Congress, had a few weeks ago “unanimously endorsed Gov. Ugwuanyi for second term in office in 2019 for his outstanding achievements and commitment to peace and participatory democracy”.

In all, it is explicit that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s penchant for peace, good governance and inter-party relationship has brought enormous benefits to Enugu State and has reshaped the political landscape of the state for a responsible and peaceful engagement in the governance of the state.

Amoke writes from Enugu State.