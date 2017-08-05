Archbishop of Canterbury visits Buhari, pledges incessant prayers for recovery

The Presidency has disclosed that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, on Friday, paid a personal visit to ailing President Muhammadu Buhari in London, United Kingdom where he has been receiving medical attention since May 7.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday.

Adesina said the Archbishop visited Buhari, who he described as his friend, at Abuja House, London.

The presidential spokesman quoted Welby as saying during the visit that he was delighted to see the rapid recovery Buhari has made from his health challenges.

The Anglican priest was further quoted as describing the President’s recovery as a testimony to the healing powers of God, and answer to prayers of millions of people around the world.

The statement read, “The cleric pledged to continue praying for both President Buhari and Nigeria.

“In his response, the Nigerian President thanked Archbishop Welby, whom he noted had always stood by him at critical times and wished him God’s continued grace in his spiritual duty of leading the Anglican Communion worldwide.”

It will be recalled that when former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, described Nigeria as a “fantastically corrupt” country ahead of an anti-corruption summit in London in 2016, Welby had retorted, “But this particular President (Buhari) is actually not corrupt.”

The Archbishop later personally received the Nigerian President at Lambert Palace, London, and had also paid a goodwill visit to Buhari in March, during his medical vacation.