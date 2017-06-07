Armed robbers kill 4 police officers in Osun bank robbery

Four policemen were killed by a gang of armed robbers that attacked some commercial banks in Iwo, Osun State on Tuesday while one of the armed robbers was killed by policemen.

The heavily armed robbers invade Iwo and robbed three banks located opposite the campus of Bowen University and carted huge sum of money away.

Eyewitnesses said that the armed robbers used explosives to break in to the banks during the robbery operation that lasted for about 50 minutes.

It was gathered that before they robbed the banks, the armed robbers first attacked the Divisional Police Headquarters in the town and destroyed the Police Armoured Personnel Carrier vehicle.

Two civilian and a staff of one of the banks sustained injury during the incident.

Residents of Iwo described the incident as very pathetic and unfortunate.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Fimihan Adeoye confirmed the incident in a chat with Daily Trust and assured that the armed robbers would be apprehended.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Folasade Odoro confirmed that three vehicles and one gun were recovered from the armed robbers. Odoro said there was no arrest yet, she that policemen were on the trail of the armed robbers