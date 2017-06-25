Army corporal in police net for working with Evans, kidnap kingpin

A soldier, Victor Chukwunonso, said to be a gang member of the notorious kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, aka Evans, has been arrested by the police.

Chukwunonso, lance corporal, with Army No: 09/NA/64/6317 is attached to the Nigeria Army Band Corps, Abatti Barracks, Surulere, Lagos State.

The police said the soldier, who hails from Onitsha, Anambra State, confessed to have participated in three kidnap operations with Evans, and got N6.5m.

In the course of investigations, Evans was said to have mentioned the soldier as one of his accomplices, leading to his arrest on Friday at Ojo by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team, led by Abba Kyari.

The police on Saturday said the soldier confessed to his involvement in three kidnap operations, adding that a manhunt has been launched for other members of the gang.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of administration, Lagos State Command, Dansuki Galadanchi, denied a report that the command released one Emeka who allegedly facilitated the abduction of his boss, Chief Donatus Duru, by Evans.

Duru, a pharmacist, had escaped from Evans’ detention camp at New Igando in Lagos.

The DCP said the suspect was arrested, charged to the Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in prison afterwards.

He added, “But it came as a surprise to the police, when a television station reported that the suspect escaped from our custody. Emeka was never in our custody. We charged him to court immediately we arrested him.”