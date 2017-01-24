LATEST NEWS
Army denies re-absorbing soldiers

Posted by: The Citizen in Latest News January 24, 2017 0


Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has denied re-absorbing dismissed soldiers and that there is such plan.

Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, one of the spokesperson of the Army advised the public to discountenance such false information.

He said on Monday in Abuja that the attention of the army had been drawn to the “false information circulating through WhatsApp and other social media platforms on the purported re-absorption of dismissed regiments (Soldiers) between 2006 to date into the Nigerian Army.”

“They are also encouraged to cross check any information about the Nigerian Army with the Directorate of Army Public Relations or the Nigerian Army Website www.army.mil.ng,” he said. (NAN)

