Arsenal: Wenger’s future to be decided at season’s end – BBC

Arsene Wenger’s future as Arsenal manager will be decided at the end of the season, the BBC reported on Thursday without citing sources.

There was currently no prospect of Wenger leaving before the summer, it said, hours after Arsenal were thrashed 5-1 away to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Wenger is out of contract at the end of the season and has yet to accept fresh terms on offer.

The decision on his future is expected to be taken mutually by the manager and the club, the report added.