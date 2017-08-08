Atiku asks FG to arrest those behind trending anti-Igbo song

A former Vice-President and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has urged the Federal Government to fish out those behind a song disparaging people of Igbo extraction and ensure they are punished.

In a statement in Abuja on Monday, Atiku recalled that the Rwandan genocide was ignited by a song, titled ‘I hate Hutus’, sung by a popular musician, Simon Bikindi.

The former Vice-President called on men and women of goodwill to rise up against what he described as evil.

He said those who thought they could treat their fellow citizens unjustly, through a song, should also know that there were mechanisms within and outside Nigeria to ensure that they answer for their crimes.

The statement read in part, “It has come to my attention that a song disparaging people of Igbo origin, and which wishes them dead, is circulating in some parts of the nation.

“I totally and unequivocally condemn this development, and I call on all men of goodwill to rise up against this evil.

“This song is reminiscent of the beginnings of the Rwanda genocide. Nigerians need to be aware that the Rwandan genocide was believed to have been ignited by a song titled Nanga Abahutu (I hate Hutus), sung by Rwanda’s then most popular musician, Simon Bikindi.”