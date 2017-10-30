Atiku Care Foundation Kaduna condemns Army, Police assault on North West Zonal Media Director

The Chairman of Atiku Care Foundation, Kaduna, Comrade Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani has condemned the assaulting of its Zonal Director Media and Publicity, Jacob Onjewu Dickson by Army and Policemen at the Kaduna Polo Club on Saturday.

In a statement he personally signed, he expressed this when he led some state executive members of the foundation on a sympathy visit to his residence at Sabon Tasha GRA, Kaduna on Sunday.

“We were dismayed to hear the unfortunate incident during our meeting today (Sunday) and are really disappointed that law enforcement agencies that should be protecting civilians end up intimidating and harassing them.

“They even did worse this time, by assaulting a senior journalist of your calibre who has risen to the position of the Online Editor of a reputable media house like the New Nigerian Newspapers.

” Please accept our sympathy and we wish you speedy recovery from injuries sustained,” he said.

The chairman further called on the authorities concerned to fish out the uncivil personnel responsible for the assault and punish them accordingly.

It would be recalled that on Saturday at the closing ceremony of the Kaduna International Polo Tournament, Mr. Dickson, who is also the Assistant Secretary of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Kaduna chapter was assaulted by both personnel of the Nigerian Army and Police while on official duty.