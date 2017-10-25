Atiku Care Foundation promotes Onjewu Dickson to Zonal Director

The National Chairman Atiku Care Foundation Amb Aliyu Ibn Abbas has approved the promotion of Jacob Onjewu Dickson from the Director Media & Publicity Kaduna State to Director Media & Publicity in charge of Northwest.

According to a statement personally signed by the national chairman, made available on Wednesday, the promotion is due to his commitment in promoting the ideology of Atiku Care Foundation and its principal, Wazirin Adamawa, Alh Atiku Abubakar.

Dickson Onjewu Jacob was born in Kaduna and he speaks Idoma, Yoruba, Hausa, English.

He worked with New Nigerian Newspapers as a Reporter from 2006-2012, News Editor, Sunday New Nigerian 2012-2013 Managing Editor, Kadascope WEEKLY 2007-2008, Lecturer Mass Communication (NYSC) Kaduna Polytechnic 2009-2010 Consulting Editor, Small Business Today 2012-2013, Sports Correspondent (LEADERSHIP Newspapers) Sept 2013 to 2015, Foreign Correspondent (LEADERSHIP Newspapers) February 2015 to March 2015, Assistant Manager Impact Innovators March to April 2015, News Editor New Nigerian Newspapers March 2015 to date Consulting Editor, AUTHENTIC News Daily (January 2016 to date) Consulting Editor, SEE Magazine (October 26 to date).

He is Currently working with New Nigerian Newspapers as Online Editor, (April 22, 2017 till date).

He Obtained HND Mass Communication Kaduna Polytechnic, OND Mass Communication Kaduna Polytechnic, SSCE Federal Government College, Kwali-Abuja FSLC, St Anne’s Nursery and Primary School.

He has good communication skills, ability to work under productive pressure, strong ability for analytical thinking and high level of intellectual disposition, as well as an excellent team player.

Jacob was once the President, Northern Youths Economic Growth Group (NYEGG) 2005-2007, Secretary-General, National Association of Idoma Students (NAIS), Kadpoly Chapter 2004-2005, Financial Secretary, New Nigerian Chapel NUJ 2010-2013.

He is also the Publicity Secretary of Guild of Online Reporters.

He was formally Director Media & Publicity Atiku Care Foundation Kaduna State Chapter and Now the Newly Appointed Director Media & Publicity Atiku Care Foundation Northwest Zone.

“On behalf of the entire Atiku Care Foundation, I congratulate him once again'” it concluded.