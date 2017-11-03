Atiku formally declares ambition for 2019 presidency

Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has reportedly declared his ambition to vie for the presidency in 2019.

A video showing the former ‎vice president was obtained Thursday night by journalists in Abuja.

In the video, Atiku said: “I am Atiku Abubakar, the poor boy from Jada, Adamawa state. I am a true democrat, a believer in the rule of law and a fighter for justice and equity. I believe in this country. If we work together under a focused and visionary leadership, we will make this country a stable and prosperous nation. I have the vision, the courage, the experience to lead this country. It is time to give back. I am ready to serve.”

The video had pictorial illustrations like‎; “Atiku…Nation on a rescue mission, Proudly Atikunation, we walk together; Nigeria of our dream, think Atiku; Atikunation 2019, if not Atiku then who?”