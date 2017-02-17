Australian envoy seeks closer ties with Enugu State

The Australian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr. Paul Lehmann, has expressed the willingness of businesses in his country to explore commercial opportunities in Enugu State.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to Government House, Enugu, the envoy said that Nigeria and Australia both have a longstanding relationship which would be further strengthened through mutually-beneficial economic cooperation, adding that a huge prospect for collaboration exists in the country’s extractive sector.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in his response explained that Enugu State is endowed with natural resources such as coal, oil and gas, and several other investment opportunities, pointing out that his administration has taken steps to protect the interest of potential local and foreign investors.

“We have continued to invest in such areas as security, infrastructural development, environmental improvement, expansion and regularization of social services, intellectual development, skill acquisition, etc, all of which we believe will help to sustain the enabling environment for business to flourish in the state,” he said.

The governor noted that the siting of a free trade zone in Enugu, the presence of an international airport and his administration’s urbanization initiative are features that make the state an investor’s delight. He also informed the High Commissioner that the state has listed over 17 government-owned companies and enterprises for privatization and commerci alization which, he said, will boost the state’s economy once investors are found.

He urged the Australian government to assist the state to develop its agricultural potential, as well as with its bid to provide improved water supply and healthcare for the people.

Earlier, Mr. Lehmann and his team had visited a school for the visually-impaired where they donated some computers, adding that driving round the city gave him an ample opportunity to appreciate the alluring landscape and immense infrastructural development.