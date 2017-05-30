Authorities shut down University of Ibadan over students’ protests

The management of the University of Ibadan on Monday has shut down the institution and directed the students to vacate the campus on or before 6pm.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the students had earlier taken to the streets of Ibadan in protest, alleging insensitivity on the part of the university management.

But the university’s Director of Communications and Publication, Olatunji Oladejo, told NAN that the closure became necessary in order to avert crisis.

He said the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, had convened an emergency meeting of the university Senate to review the circumstances surrounding the development.

“The University of Ibadan, in its wisdom, has decided to shift the examination earlier scheduled for June to July, 2017, ” Oladejo said.

He said that undergraduate students are to resume back in school on July 17, while the postgraduate students would continue to stay on campus for their research activities.

The students at a congress on Saturday passed a resolution to disrupt the forthcoming examinations if students were not provided with identity cards.

They also asked the authorities constitute the Students’ Welfare Board as well as allow use of cooking appliances that had been banned in the halls of residence. (NAN)