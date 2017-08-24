Barcelona launch staggering £136m final bid for Philippe Coutinho

Barcelona are to launch a final £136million bid for Philippe Coutinho.

The Catalan giants, who have failed with three attempts, believe Liverpool’s Samba ace still wants to leave for the Nou Camp.

And they are ready with a fourth offer of £100m up front with add-ons of £36m — despite telling Liverpool they had made their final bid last week.

The extras involve £9m each time Barca qualify for the Champions League over the next four seasons — which is virtually guaranteed.

Coutinho, 25, who is being offered a five-year deal, has yet to play for the Reds this term due to a ‘back injury’ and team-mates, including skipper Jordan Henderson, have begged him to stay.

But boss Jurgen Klopp last night claimed the player was now “ill” and had “no idea” when he would return.

Asked if he would welcome Coutinho back into the first team, Klopp said: “Of course. You ask if everything is OK between me and him. I answer of course. Yes. Absolutely.”

Pushed further over the transfer situation, the German added: “Nothing has changed.”