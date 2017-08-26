Barcelona sign Ousmane Dembele for £97m

Barcelona have reached an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele for a club-record fee.

The 20-year-old France international forward is due to arrive in Barcelona on Sunday and will undergo a medical on Monday before signing a five-year contract. He has been given squad number 11.

A Barcelona statement read, “FC Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement for the transfer of Ousmane Dembele for €105m (£97m) plus add-ons. The player will sign a five year contract and his buy out-clause is set at €400m.”

The fee is the second highest of all time, behind just the £200m PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar earlier this summer, and the add-ons in the deal are up to 40 per cent of the initial fee, which equates to €42m.

Barca coach Ernesto Valverde is thrilled to have landed Dembele and said, “He is a player who guarantees us depth, something that we have lost and that we need. He can play on the wing and also as a striker, and in that sense offers us many possibilities. He is fast, deep, technical and we hope he brings us many things.”

Dembele is the first attacking player Barca have bought since Neymar’s departure, the La Liga side having had several bids for Philippe Coutinho rejected by Liverpool. – Sky Sports.