Barcelona to unveil Coutinho Friday as Liverpool accept €160m fee – Reports

Rumours swirling round the potential move of Liverpool’s defender, Philippe Coutinho, continues with reports from Europe claiming Liverpool have accepted a €160m fee for the Brazillian.

Yahoo Sport are now claiming that Coutinho, 25, has been told on international duty that Reds owners Fenway Sports Group have finally accepted his request to leave.

Reports further claimed that The Reds have asked the Nou Camp bosses to delay the completion of the deal, in order for them to find a replacement, with Thomas Lemar or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain the favourites.

Barcelona are desperate to fill the void left by Neymar after he moved to Paris Saint-Germain on a world recording breaking deal this summer, but have had a difficult time convincing clubs to release their targets.

The club have, however, signed Ousmane Dembele from Dortmund making him the second most expensive player in history. Dembele is just 20 years old.