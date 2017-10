Miss Health Africa, Queen Esther Otuonye has been left heartbroken by the death of her mother to breast cancer.

Mrs Victoria Otuonye, devoted mother to Esther, died on her birthday in Federal Medical Center, Keffi at the age of 42 after losing her battle to breast cancer with her crushed family at her bedside.

The tragic news comes just two weeks after Queen Esther Otuonye’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign in Lagos.