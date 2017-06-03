Beware, social media are destroying marriages – Orhorha

Jude Orhorha is a popular actor, best known for his roles in the now rested television drama series, Checkmate and Fuji House of Commotion.

Orhorha, who is the Secretary General of Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Lagos State chapter, talks on sundry issues, including crashed marriages in Nollywood, two years of President Buhari administration, and why couples must be wary of social media

How has the arts and culture sector fared in the last two years of this administration?

Not too bad in the sense that there is gradual progress from what it was, because we have had more international challenges, that is, people coming in.

Internet actually has opened our eyes, and within the last two years more of Nigerian entertainers have been more exposed to the international market; more of cultural exchange programme. The cultural exchange programme, directly or indirectly, has stepped up.So, I won’t say it is because of this administration.

Are you saying nothing much has changed considerably?

Not really. It is a snail speed but I know we will get there, because, as you know, Rome was not built in a day.

There is growing concern over rising incidents of crashed marriages among celebrities in the creative industry. What has been your experience?

My experience, it’s been challenging; but because there is enough communication, understanding and trust, and of course with God being in the centre, we have been able to succeed.

The truth is that most celebrity marriages, I think, they just play to the gallery, forgetting the core values of marriage. Any little thing you see it on social media. Why? A man buys his wife a diamond ring, and he puts it on Instagram, for instance.

You are indirectly exposing your private life. I agree that we are stars, we are known, but don’t let that affect your private life. I think that is also a contributing factor, outside the understanding, trust and communication values.

I think the social media network has crept into a lot of marriages, whether a celebrity or no celebrity. It is just one of the things that I have observed. But notwithstanding, I still think that it is the individual that is key.

And there is always a back story; there is always where you are coming from, which informs what you are going through presently. So, as far as I am concerned, the reason why we are having failed marriages is because the people involved play to the gallery, and they are not being realistic; because when you tell the whole world that it is rosy, but those who are matured enough to know left from right know that you are just displaying because they are also married and they know the challenges in marriage.

Besides what you have just enumerated, what else do you think should be done to stem the tide?

I would not lie to you, if God is not in the centre, you will just be struggling. I can’t do without the Almighty because He has a lot to play in it; and of course, wisdom and tolerance.

We tolerate each other’s fault, that is why we are married, that is why we are one. If I cannot tolerate my fiancé then there is a default. Let’s look at Jude the actor, the husband and head of the home.

When you say the husband is the head, they always say the wife is the neck. No, the wife is the brain, because it is with style you will control the head. So, my wife is my brain. I am the head, but with the brain I will function. I am looking at it from that light.

Then, as an actor I separate my husband duties from the actor. So, until the actor can decipher one from the other, until the actor can now say let me separate this duty from that duty you won’t make a head way.

How you describe yourself?

I am simple, down-to-earth, very lively, and God-fearing.

How do you unwind?

Sometimes I go to Karaoke, I play chess, and I watch movies a lot. – New Telegraph.