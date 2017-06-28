Biafra: Agitations symptom of rot in Nigeria – Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar has attributed the secessionist agitations in the country and the counter responses as symptoms of rot in the Nigerian system.

Abubakar said this in Sokoto today when Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers paid him a Sallah homage.

”In the past, a lot of things were done by some people with impunity and nothing was done.

That is why you find lack of good governance now weighing us down now in the country”, he said.

”However, as it is now, no matter how bad your hand is, you cannot cut it and throw away,” the monarch said.

Abubakar stressed the need to use dialogue to resolve all the misunderstandings and problems in the country.

The royal father said Nigerians should sit together, brainstorm, look at what went wrong, retrace our steps and move forward.

The sultan also appealed to statesmen in the nation to intervene and assist in this direction.

According to the monarch, we are not short of statesmen across the country and they should help in championing the dialogue.

”We should not allow sentiments to rule our heads. Nigeria is a very big and lucky country and we have no any other nation we can call our own.

”We should love one another irrespective of any religious, ethnic or cultural differences,” Abubakar said.

He also extolled the developmental strides of Wike in Rivers, as well as his existing relationship with the Muslim community there.

Speaking earlier, Wike said that the people and government of Rivers believe in the indivisibility of Nigeria.

Wike further averred that there were better ways to solve the agitations and problems of Nigeria, rather than a pondering on a break up.

”Rivers and its people believe in the oneness and unity of Nigeria and that is our stand.

”The sultan is a father to all Nigerians and he is a peace builder in Nigeria and beyond.

”We have also been friends with Tambuwal since and before his emergence as a Speaker, House of Representatives and this will be sustained in spite of party differences,” Wike averred.

Tambuwal, who accompanied Wike, had earlier said that the visit would not have come at a better time than now, and restated his belief in the unity of Nigeria.

The governor said that the visit would help to strengthen the bond of unity between the two states.- NAN.