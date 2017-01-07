Biafra: Buhari planning with British govt to kill Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has levelled some allegations against President Muhammadu Buhari and the British government.

The group in a new statement said the president and the British government are planning to stop the leak of some indicting videos by the group’s leader.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) can confirm that the British Government is working in tandem with Retired Major General Muhammadu Buhari to stealthily administer a non-traceable poison on the leader of IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu,” IPOB said.

The group had on Tuesday alleged the release of some videos by Kanu.

The group also claimed it had more evidence that the British government alongside President Buhari and former head of state Yakubu Gowon premeditated the genocide against the South-East over 50 years ago.

But in its new statement, IPOB said: “Another reason is to ensure that Nnamdi Kanu is dead before Mr. Donald J. Trump takes over as the 45th President of the USA. We have also confirmed that should the plan to poison Nnamdi Kanu fail, a phantom road accident will be arranged for the vehicle conveying Nnamdi Kanu to court on any of the court days beginning from Tuesday, 10th of January 2017.

“What bothers us in IPOB is the fact that Biafrans are Christians and a sizeable proportion of whom are Anglican denomination including the parents of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, which was where they baptized and christened him “Kenneth or Kenny” for short.”

The IPOB also said it wondered why the British government will be working against it and for the Nigerian government.

“Why would Britain, a supposedly Christian country and a proclaimed member of the body of Christ, be supporting people of Islamic faith such as Buhari to kill Biafrans in Biafraland?

“From where is this British Government hatred on fellow Christians of Biafran descent coming? Perhaps, the British government must tell the world what we, Biafrans, did to them that makes them hate us so much.

“Is it because we accepted Christianity that they see us as inferior beings or is it the fact that we have English names that made them see us as people without a proud identity? Even the undersigned of this press release still bear their English names and append same on all documents both personal and corporate.

“Why would the British government want Nnamdi Kanu dead in spite of the fact that he is a British citizen? Or is it in line with the British government’s standard practice of hating every African freedom fighter? Recall that both Margaret Thatcher and David Cameron called Nelson Mandela a terrorist and demanded he should be hanged.”

The group further cautioned the British government to retrace its steps in its alleged plan with the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We are also putting the world on notice that should anything happen to Nnamdi Kanu or those detained with him and elsewhere in Nigeria, the British government shall be held directly responsible for their deaths. We reassure the world that the restoration of the nation of Biafra is a divine project whose time has come.

“Both Muhammadu Buhari and the Biafra-hating British government are incapable of stopping the restoration of the nation of Biafra and 2017 is the year that kick-starts the restoration process. To stop the restoration of the nation of Biafra, the British government will have to kill over 70 million Biafrans who have sworn to restore their God-given nation.

“We reiterate that the sovereignty of the nation of Biafra is not negotiable, come rain or shine!!!” the group concluded.