Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu, co-defendants in court without hand-cuffs

The case of treasonable felony preferred by the Federal Government against Leader of the Indegenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and three others was on Thursday, adjourned by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, to February 10, for ruling on bail application filed by Kanu’s lawyer.

However, unlike on Tuesday, when Kanu and other co-defendants were brought to court by Prisons officials on hand-cuffs, this time, they were not. They were seen putting on white apparels laced with Jewish praying shawl known as (Tallit) and the Jewish skull cap called (Kippah).

This may not be unconnected to the protest and public outcry that greeted their last outing in court, where they showed their wrists in handcuffs to journalists and cameramen. The photos and video however, went virile in the social media space.