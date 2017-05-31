Biafra Remembrance: Sit-at-home order observed in 75 countries – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Tuesday appraised the level of compliance with its sit-at-home order and described it as a huge success.

A statement made available to one of our correspondents in Awka, the Anambra State capital, by IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said apart from Nigeria, the order was observed in no fewer than 75 countries.

Powerful gave the names of the countries where the order was complied with as Taiwan, Chad, Switzerland, United Kingdom, USA, Russia, Ukraine, Angola, Congo DRC, Mozambique, Luxembourg, Brazil, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, St. Kitts, Canada, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Spain, Sweden, France.

Others were Germany, Austria, Finland, South Africa, Togo, Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, Benin Republic, Gabon, Cape Verde, Madagascar, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, China, Vietnam, Cambodia, Portugal, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Namibia, Equatorial Guinea, UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Scotland, Holland, Belgium, Uzbekistan, Turkey, Greece, Pakistan, India, Trinidad and Tobago, Israel, Italy, Argentina, Burkina Faso, Tanzania, Sao Tome and Principe, Australia, Japan, North Korea, South Korea, Namibia, Niger Republic, Tunisia, Algeria and Cape Verde.

He thanked those who made the exercise a success, especially members of the IPOB family.

He described those who did not participate in the exercise as saboteurs, alleging that they were paid by the Federal Government to sabotage the order.

His statement read in part, “The Indigenous People of Biafra and its leadership worldwide congratulate Biafrans and all the IPOB family members worldwide both in Biafra land and in the Diaspora for their compliance with the sit-at-home order issued by our indefatigable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu issued this sit-at-home order when he was still in Kuje Prison, Abuja, and it has come to pass; all the people of Biafra both home and abroad complied in all totality. This had not been done in the history of Biafra struggle before.

“We also blame those saboteurs who were paid by the government to sabotage the restoration project because today Biafrans and IPOB members worldwide obeyed Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We, IPOB, must be strong and we promise everybody that Biafra is here.”

But our correspondent observed that the exercise recorded partial success in Anambra State.

The Hausa market located in Dike Park at the heart of Awka, the state capital, was closed even as banks, schools and other major markets were closed.

Despite the order, a few commercial vehicles operated along the Old Awka-Onitsha Road.

Vehicular movement was paralysed in major cities of Onitsha, Nnewi, Awka and Ekwulobia.

The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr Sam Okaula, said in a telephone chat that the exercise was peaceful.