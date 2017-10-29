Blame games: Our members not responsible for Buhari’s under-performing govt – PDP replies Hammed Ali

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as desperate people whose main agenda was to hijack government at all cost in 2015.

The PDP was reacting to the claim by the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hammed Ali (retd.) that the change agenda of the Muhammadu Buhari government had been hijacked by the former members of the PDP who are now in APC.

While condemning the claim, the PDP wondered why the APC and Ali would condemn the same people that the ruling party made use of to win elections.

It said the ruling party had no justification to heap the blame of its alleged incompetence on another party.

Spokesperson for the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated the position of the party in an interview in Abuja on Saturday.

Adeyeye said that Ali should not be taken serious, and described his claim as “rubbish.”

He said, “He (Ali) is talking rubbish. First and foremost, those he is referring to as PDP members are no longer members of our party. The moment you leave the PDP and join the APC, you lose our party membership.

“The Buhari government used them to win election, to form government and also form the majority in the National Assembly. Tell me, how are they now PDP members? More than three quarter of their so-called governors were members of the PDP.

“Members of the kitchen cabinet were never members of the PDP. You can’t have your cake and eat it. It is not possible. Once you leave the PDP and join the APC, you have become a saint. If these people have become saints within the APC, why is Ali complaining?”

Adeyeye, a former minister of state for works, equally lambasted Ali, who he said had been disobeying directives of the National Assembly on how to run the customs.

He said, “If you look at those working with the President, I mean members of his cabal, none of them was a member of the PDP.

“They are members of the so-called APC who came from all sorts of political parties. And have never been able to run the government effectively.

“So, instead of Ali to accept that the APC government is a complete failure, he is looking for excuses that are not there. APC is indeed a complete failure, always looking ahead to blame the PDP for its failures.

“They have no plans, no programme for Nigerians. It is a group of desperadoes who want power at all cost. They ran the economy aground. They have destroyed the lives of individuals and have soiled their own hands. Nothing is working in the while country.”

Adeyeye said that the PDP was happy that the APC had admitted its failures and that come 2019, it would be voted out of power.

The All Progressives Congress in its reaction said the views expressed by the Customs’ boss were personal and far from being a reality.

National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi said this in a text message to one of our correspondents on Saturday.

Abdullahi said, “Hameed Ali is not the party (APC) and his opinion does not represent that of the party nor does it reflect the true situation with Nigerians in general and majority of party members in particular.” – Punch.