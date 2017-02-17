Boko Haram attacks Air Force helicopter in Borno

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its helicopter conveying personnel on medical outreach programme at Gwoza, Borno State came under attack by the Boko Haram insurgents.

A statement by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Group Capt. Ayodele Famuyiwa made available to newsmen in Abuja disclosed this on Thursday.

According to Famuyiwa, the Mi-17 helicopter was shot at several times by the insurgents, however, there was no casualty except for an airman that sustained bullet wound.

He explained that the helicopter had departed from Maiduguri enroute the venue of the 2-day medical outreach programme in Gwoza when it came under attack by the insurgents.

“Nevertheless, the pilot was able to fly the helicopter safely to and from its destination to enable the outreach programme continue uninterrupted.

“Following the attack, NAF immediately scrambled a fighter aircraft and helicopter gunship to the location between Bama and Gwoza to neutralise the threat,” he ssid.

Famuyiwa added that intelligent report by ground troops confirmed that scores of insurgents were killed, signifying that the air attack on the threat location was successful.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that NAF has been conducting medical outreach in the North-East as part of its humanitarian support to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The latest of this effort was in Gwoza.