Boko Haram attacks military base, razes town in Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram sect members has launched attack at military base and burnt Sasawa town located 27 kilometres to Damaturu, the Yobe state capital.

Details of the attacks still sketchy due to lack of telecommunications network.

It was gathered that the attack, which happened around 6:00pm on Monday was delayed to the public ears due to lack of telecommunication network in the area.

But our correspondent reports that the assailants stormed the village around 6:00pm in three Hilux vans and two motorcycles, and dislodged the military men in the area.

A source from that escaped from the town disclosed that the entire town was razed by fire,

“They burnt down the entire town and we learnt that three security vehicles have been seized by the insurgents. But, no death has been reported so far”, he said.

The Police Commissioner, Yobe State command, Sumonu Abdulmaliki confirmed the attacked saying he could not give further details

“All I can confirm to you is that Sasawa came under attack yesterday by the insurgents but there is no further details for now. The town has no any means of communication at the moment and I don’t have any details of the

current situation” he said

The frequent attacks on military formations in Yobe has renewed fear of uncertainty by Damaturu residents and other surrounding communities.

This incident is coming barely four weeks after the insurgents attacked military formation in Buniyadi and Kumuya base all in Gujba Local Government Area of the state. – Daily Trust.